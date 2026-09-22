24 hours in pictures: Milan Fashion Week protest, Trump and a Swiss alpaca tradition

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring animal rights activists protesting against the use of wild animal skins during Milan Fashion Week, migrants attempting to cross the English Channel from northwestern France, US President Donald Trump at the White House before travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly, and alpacas being brought down from mountain pastures during a traditional Swiss festival. These are some of the compelling images from around the world.

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Members of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) stage a protest at Piazza Duomo on the first day of Milan’s Fashion Week, on September 22, 2026. Placards read “Wild animal skins are bloody cruel” and “Tortured and mutilated for bags and shoes” (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) US President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a ribbon cutting for the new helipad on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2026, prior to his departure to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) Alpacas (Lama pacos) of the breeders Arnold and Toni Luginbuehl family and Uli Lippl are loaded onto a livestock truck during the traditional “alpabzug” in German or “desalpe” in French, a Swiss festival to mark herds coming in from mountain pastures, in Griesalp aera above Kiental on September 22, 2026. Around seventy alpacas were herded down to the valley before being loaded onto a livestock truck and transported to their winter farm located in Aeschi near Spiez, in the Swiss Bernese Oberland. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) A construction worker holds a stop sign as a tourist bus passes by in the Manhattan borough of New York City on September 21, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) A spectator with Thailand’s national flag painted on his face reacts before the start of the women’s volleyball bronze medal final match between South Korea and Thailand during the 2026 Asian Games at the Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, Aichi prefecture on September 22, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP) An aerial picture shows farmers operating a combine harvester during the harvest season at a paddy field in Samahani, Aceh province on September 22, 2026. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) A Vellink Intelligent Metro/Regional Train by Chinese CRRC is on view at the InnoTrans International Trade Fair for Transport Technology on September 22, 2026 in Berlin. From September 22 to 25, 2026, around 600 companies from the Railway Infrastructure and Tunnel Construction sectors will present their latest products and services, ranging from digital planning and monitoring systems to innovative construction methods and sustainable solutions for Tunnel Construction and infrastructure management. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) An employee of the Notre Dame Sanctuary sets up candles at the Massabielle cave five days ahead of a visit by Pope Leo XIV to the site as part of his apostolic trip to France, in Lourdes on September 22, 2026. (Photo by lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) Migrants aboard a smugglers’ boat attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Merville-Franceville-Plage, northwestern France, on September 21, 2026. As crossings of the English Channel become increasingly difficult from northern French beaches, migrants are trying new routes to reach England from southern regions such as the Calvados department, where the Channel is wider than along the northern French coast. (Photo by Guillaume SALIGOT / AFP) Workers install a reproduction of “Jeanne” by French painter Édouard Manet in Paris on September 21, 2026. (Photo by Simon WOHLFAHRT / AFP) A truck drives past containers at the Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan in Ningbo, in China’s eastern Zhejiang Province on September 22, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) The ‘Royal Daffodil’ (front R), the first new Mersey Ferry in more than 60 years, passes a cruise ship (L) as it sets off on its maiden voyage across the River Mersey from Liverpool, north-west England on September 22, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) A gallery assistant poses for a photograph with a new sculpture by New York-based artist Nicole Eisenman entitled ‘Stack’ on display during a media preview at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London on September 22, 2026. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP) A visitor walks by a billboard for AI as they attend the PT Expo on September 22, 2026 in Beijing, China. When US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet later this week in Washington, AI or artificial intelligence is expected to be high on the agenda. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

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