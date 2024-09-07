‘Infrastructure there is old’: Lesufi says Joburg CBD needs a complete overhaul

'Johannesburg CBD must rise', the Gauteng premier said on Friday.

Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD) requires a complete overhaul to improve safety and make the city more habitable, according to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

On Friday, Lesufi and City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero launched the accelerated service delivery programme in Soweto.

The premier and Morero conducted site visits, focusing on infrastructure, power stations, and reservoirs in the area.

Joburg CBD needs overhaul – Lesufi

Speaking to the media, Lesufi highlighted the need to address infrastructure issues both in Soweto and in Joburg’s CBD.

“The infrastructure there is old; we need to overhaul it. We have the capacity, skills, talent, and resources to do that. It will take time.

“We have cleaned the city and we will continue to clean it. We have managed to take over the place around the Ellis Park area because [it serves] as our anchor area.

“Coming towards the inner city, we have started there. It’s beautiful and clean, and we appreciate that,” he said on Friday.

The premier highlighted that the Gauteng government and the City of Joburg would join forces to improve service delivery, with plans that include reclaiming hijacked buildings as part of the intervention.

“The reality is that our CBD needs a complete overhaul. The mayor and I have agreed to establish a joint committee that will assist us to start to plan for meaningful intervention.

“Where we identify buildings that need to be demolished, we will do so. Where we need to reclaim hijacked buildings, we will do so. It will be a long process, but we are committed.

“The good thing is that we are pooling joint resources to tackle this particular problem.

“It’s no longer a runaway train or on [autopilot]. It is now being controlled [and] directed by us, which is very important,” Lesufi continued.

He added: “Johannesburg CBD must rise, it must be safe, [and] it must be habitable.”

[PICTURES]: Premier @Lesufi, @CityofJoburgZA mayor @DadaMorero and MEC @NkomoNomantu visited the Jabulani Reservoir in Soweto for a site inspection as part of the accelerated service delivery programme. #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/TpK4JXnxFd — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) September 6, 2024

Morero on service delivery programme

Morero explained that the accelerated service delivery programme would be focused on repairing potholes, fixing streetlights, and implementing various other improvement initiatives.

“The intention is to look at service delivery failures and immediately respond to those that we can.

“For examples, we are able to respond to potholes, which are doing today. The JRA is on site.

“We are doing cleaning [as] Pikitup is here. City Power is also here looking at changing globes for streetlights and all sorts of things.”

The Joburg mayor expressed particular concern about the issues at the Jabulani Reservoir.

“There are big challenges that we have in the water reservoir. It’s old. The valves are probably 40 years old.

“So, we are looking at commission the entire replacement of these valves to ensure that this water reservoir can function optimally and address the water challenges,” Morero said of the Jabulani Reservoir.