PICTURES: Joburg welcomes Team South Africa Olympic stars

South Africa's Olympic stars, including Tatjana Smith, Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza were welcomed back to SA by cheering crowds as they touched down in Johannesburg.

South African gold and silver medal swimmer Tatjana Smith greets fans as she arrives back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

South African gold and silver medal swimmer Tatjana Smith greets fans as she arrives back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South African Olympic silver medalist Bayanda Walaza greets fans as he arrives back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South African Olympic silver medalists Bradley Nkoana greets fans as he arrives back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South African Olympic silver medalist Bayanda Walaza, with mom Tholiwe, greets fans as he arrives back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South African Olympic silver medalists Bradley Nkoana, left, and Bayanda Walaza greet fans as the arrive back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South African gold and silver medal swimmer Tatjana Smith speaks at a press conference as she arrives back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South African silver medalists Bradley Nkoana, left, and Bayanda Walaza speak at a press conference as they arrive back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 13 August 2024