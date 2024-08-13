24 hours in pictures, 13 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A passerby takes a photograph of a new animal-themed artwork by Britain-based street artist Banksy featuring a rhino on a wall, in Charlton, southeast London, Britain, 12 August 2024. It is the eighth animal artwork the British artist has released in the past eight days across London. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring South African Olympians returning home, a performer posing in a traditional Simb costume during a cultural show in Senegal, fans at the 30th Sziget Festival and bullet trains parked at Nanjing south railway station in Nanjing, China. South African gold and silver medal swimmer Tatjana Smith greets fans as she arrives back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen South African Olympic silver medalists Bradley Nkoana, left, and Bayanda Walaza greet fans as the arrive back in South Africa after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics, 13 August 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A performer poses in a traditional Simb costume during a cultural show at Ngor in Dakar, on August 12, 2024. The Simbs perform dances and rituals throughout the year in Senegal for various occasions, such as Independence Day, summer school break, wrestling matches and more. (Photo by RICCI SHRYOCK / AFP) People take part in the traditional running of the bulls named ‘El Pilon’ down the slope of a mountain in Falces, Navarra, northern Spain, 13 August 2024. The bull run is held at ‘Pilon de Falces’, a 800m downhill mountain trail with a rock wall on one of the sides of the path and a cliff on the other. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES A crashed car is seen along Old Potchefstroom road near Simunye Park, Westrand, 13 August 2024. The driver survived the accident. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Fans enjoy the concert of English singer-songwriter Tom Odell during the 30th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, northern Budapest, Hungary, 07 August 2024 (issued 08 August 2024). This year’s event runs from 07 to 12 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh “Voice Out Deaf Cooperative” founder Victoria Matebogo speaks to The Citizen at Bekkersdal Agripark in Randfontein, 13 August 2024, about the lack of opportunities for the deaf and those with disabilities. Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa was joined by Randfontein Local Municipality Mayor, William Matsheke to meet with local farmers to discuss the challenges they encounter and explore collaborative solutions to foster their growth and development. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A general view shows high-rise office buildings in the Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore on August 13, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) A boy reacts as he sits in the back of a trailer at a makeshift displacement camp set up on a roadside in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 13, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) People walk in front of the mural dedicated to the Mexican actor Mario ‘Cantinflas’ Moreno, unveiled in the Guerrero neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico, 12 August 2024. To celebrate the 113th anniversary of the birth of comic actor Mario Moreno (1911-1993), better known as ‘Cantinflas’, a mural in his honor was unveiled in the Mexican capital, which will kick off a series of events that will culminate with a new route that will take tourists to visit from their home and to the new museum that will bear their name. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ Workers dispense insecticide with fogging machines to kill mosquitoes spreading dengue fever in Banda Aceh on August 13, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Bullet trains are seen parked at Nanjing south railway station in Nanjing, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on August 13, 2024. (Photo by AFP) Traditional dancers perform at the beginning of a welcoming ceremony for Botswana’s Gold medallist Letsile Tebogo, winner of the men’s 200m athletics event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone on August 13, 2024. President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared Tuesday afternoon a holiday as Botswana geared up to welcome home sprinter Letsile Tebogo and his 200m gold medal, a first for the southern African country. Botswana’s Olympic team was due to return on Tuesday with Tebogo’s gold as well as silver in the men’s 4x400m relay, boosting the country’s total Olympic medal tally to four. (Photo by Marco LONGARI / AFP) Islamic school boys buy train tickets at the Kamalapur station as passenger railway services resumed in Dhaka on August 13, 2024, days after a student-led uprising that ousted the 15-year rule of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh was experiencing a “student-led revolution” after the ouster of premier Sheikh Hasina, the South Asian country’s new interim leader Muhammad Yunus said. “This is a revolution, a student-led revolution,” the Nobel laureate told a news briefing on August 11. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 12 August 2024