PICTURES: Women’s Day race raises money for PinkDrive

By Citizen Reporter

Runs, featuring 10km and 5km distances, took place in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. The Totalsports Women’s Race supports PinkDrive, a non-profit company committed to improving breast cancer awareness, education, and providing and offering free services to the medically uninsured across South Africa.

Runners take part in the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Irvette van Zyl, centre, leads the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Van Zyl went on to win the 10km race. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Runners take part in the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Runners take part in the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Runners take part in the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Runners take part in the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Runners take part in the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Runners take part in the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Runners take part in the Totalsports Women’s Race on Women’s Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

MORE IN PICTURES: Police conduct operation to stamp out illegal mining in Zamimpilo