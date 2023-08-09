PICTURES: Women’s Day race raises money for PinkDrive

The Totalsports Women's Race on Women's Day encourages runners to wear pink and celebrate women.
Runners take part in the Totalsports Women's Race on Women's Day, 9 August 2023, from Marks Park, Emmarentia. The event, featuring 10km and 5km races, encourages runners to wear pink and celebrate women, with runs also taking place in Cape Town and Durban. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Runs, featuring 10km and 5km distances, took place in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. The Totalsports Women’s Race supports PinkDrive, a non-profit company committed to improving breast cancer awareness, education, and providing and offering free services to the medically uninsured across South Africa.