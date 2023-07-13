LISTEN: Chiefs and Billiat – is it over and out?

By Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs issued a statement on their official website last Saturday about striker Khama Billiat, who is no longer their player after his contract expired on June 30.



Chiefs said that there was a new contract offer on the table, but that they could not get hold of the Zimbabwean attacker, who joined them in 2018, but never hit the heights he achieved with Mamelodi Sundowns.



The wording of their statement was a bit confusing, acknowledging he wasn’t their player any more, but still indicating he was expected to join the Chiefs pre-season training camp.



This, obviously, could only happen if Billiat signs a new contract and there is no sign of that happening as of now.



In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discusses the Billiat saga, and wonder what might happen next with the 32 year-old forward.

Pirates statement



We also look at Orlando Pirates, who have caused controversy by refusing to stand down from playing Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in a friendly in Spain on Thursday.



And we look at Banyana Banyana, who are in New Zealand preparing for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, but who left on the back of a row with the South African Football Association that ultimately had to be resolved by intervention from the government, and by financial intervention from the Motsepe foundation.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here: