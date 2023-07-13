Dube set to return ‘home’ after Kaizer Chiefs exit

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In a short 35-word statement, Kaizer Chiefs have announced Austin Dube’s exit, ending an unsuccessful two-year stint at the Soweto club for the 30-year-old defender.



The lanky left footed defender joined Chiefs in 2021 following a good run with Richards Bay FC who were still campaigning in the Motsepe Foundation Championship then.

Dube had been one of the standout players for the Natal Rich Boys in that season where they finished a close third below Royal AM and Sekhukhune United.

But on Thursday morning, Chiefs announced that Dube would be leaving the club after he failed to break into the team in the two years he was there.

“Austin Dube has left Kaizer Chiefs after reaching an agreement with the club to facilitate his exit,” read the statement posted by Chiefs on their social media platforms.

“The 30-year-old defender signed for Amakhosi from Richards Bay in July 2021. We wish him all the best!”

Dube’s release comes after Chiefs signed two defenders – Given Msimango and Thatayaone Dithlokwe – for next season, leaving little room for him.

He had not featured in any official game last season and the writing was always on the wall for the lanky defender.



Dube will likely be announced by his former team later in the day or in the next few days. It has emerged that he will sign with Richards Bay.

Richards Bay are on a rebuilding phase following their first season in the top flight where they started well, but ended badly.

The KwaZulu-Natal club have hired former SuperSport United and Sekhukhune coach Kaitano Tembo to take charge in their second season.

They have also released a few players including Luvuyo Memela who has since joined Chippa United.