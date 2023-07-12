Daily news update: ANCWL’s conference, Caster Semenya and Mpumalanga road closures

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester appears virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 16 May 2023. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

One of the two G4S officials linked to the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been granted bail.

Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula were back in the dock at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for their bail applications.

The suspects are both facing charges of violating a body, aiding an inmate to escape from prison and corruption.

The suspended G4S employees were arrested alongside Thabang Mier, who was granted bail last week, on 26 June at their homes in Botshabelo and Bloemfontein.

At least 12 people have been arrested in the case so far.

ANC Women’s League conference postponed again due to unresolved branch disputes

ANCWL convenor Baleka Mbete briefing media at Luthuli House. The league has postponed its conference. Photo: ANC/Twitter

The long-awaited ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) conference has hit another hurdle.

The national task team on Tuesday said it needed another week to deal with disputes and registration problems, just three days before the conference was scheduled to start.

Task team leader and former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete said the decision was taken at midnight at a meeting with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

“It was around midnight when we were sitting collectively in that meeting that we came to the conclusion that we need an extra week.

Nsfas defunds students after R5 billion loss as many complain about new payment system

Wits University students protest against academic exclusion on 4 April 2016 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

Many tertiary students have been left unhappy after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (Nsfas) move to cut off funding for their studies.

Nsfas’s decision comes after it emerged earlier this year that the agency spent R5 billion over four years on students who did not qualify for the funding.

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation revealed that about 40 000 students received funding between 2018 to 2021.

The investigation showed that applicants had falsified their information to unduly benefit from the funding scheme.

Motorists beware: Snow closures and accidents due to slippery Mpumalanga roads

The Long Tom Pass between Sabie and Lydenburg has been closed due to vehicles stuck in the snow. Photo: Twitter @TrafficSA

As a massive cold front sweeps through the interior of South Africa, snowfall has intensified in parts of Mpumalanga since Monday, leading to dangerous conditions on the province’s roads.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that freezing conditions are expected to persist on Tuesday, temperatures not expected to exceed 5°C in Dullstroom, Lydenburg, Belfast, Roossenekal, Mariepskop, Mount Anderson and Ermelo.

Eskom increases load shedding as freezing weather grips SA

Picture: iStock

Eskom has increased load shedding as several parts of the country experience freezing temperatures.

The parastatal said in order preserve emergency generation reserves, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

Previously the power utility planned to implement stage 2 during the day.

IFP and DA sign service delivery pact in KZN

The IFP and DA in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday signed what they called a ‘historic’ service delivery pact aimed at improving service delivery in hung municipalities in the province. Picture: Twitter/@DA_KZN

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal have signed a pact to improve service delivery in hung municipalities.

The agreement, which has been described as historic by both parties and has been six months in the making, was signed on Tuesday in Durban by provincial leaders of both parties.

The agreement follows the IFP and DA’s cooperation in recent by-elections to win wards from the African National Congress (ANC).

Caster Semenya wins case at European rights court

Caster Semenya. Picture: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

South Africa’s double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Tuesday won her appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with high testosterone to reduce those levels through drugs.

Semenya, 32, who is classed as having “differences in sexual development”, has refused to take testosterone-lowering medication as mandated by the sport’s international federation, World Athletics, if she wants to compete at her favoured distance.

Chiefs readying for war, say team’s youngsters

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match aginats Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on January 07. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will come out of their pre-season camp ready to do battle and bring back the honour the club once held in local football.

This is according to the team’s two youngsters – Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Aiden McCarthy who spoke from the club’s camp in Mpumalanga.

