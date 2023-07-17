Podcasts

17 Jul 2023
PODCAST: How to save on your insurance premiums

Times are tough for consumers who have to deal with many economic challenges. How can you cut your budget without losing your insurance?

Moola Matters with Ina Opperman.

National Savings Month is here, but so is the increased cost of living. With inflation soaring and food and petrol prices going through the roof, it’s tough just trying to get through the month, let alone have money to save.

Insurance premiums are often one of the first items consumers target when it comes to trimming their budgets. But when finances are tight, removing your cover is the worst thing you can do.

Mathakane Tlali, spokesperson for King Price Insurance, tells us how you can save on your insurance premiums.

Listen: Tlali on how to save money on your insurance premiums

