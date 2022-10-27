PODCAST: Will Chiefs or Pirates leave FNB Stadium on a high?

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs head into the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday in no sort of form at all.

Arthur Zwane’s Amakhosi have been as unreliable as British Prime Ministers this season, and were booted out of the MTN8 last weekend by AmaZulu.



Pirates are in much better form in this moment, though they have had their own trials under Jose Riveiro, especially in front of goal.



The return of Kermit Erasmus to the Buccaneers has brought some much needed attacking spark, and he and Monnapule Saleng have formed quite the partnership.



In the derby, however, form tends to get thrown out of the window. Anything could happen at FNB Stadium, which should be packed to capacity for the most popular game on the South African sporting calendar.



In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with Phakaaathi writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsolengoe, discuss the derby, including their own experiences of one of the most famous derbies in the world.

PLEASE NOTE: This podcast was recorded on Tuesday October 25, before the midweek DStv Premiership matches.