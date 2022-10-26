Can Chiefs handle Pirates heat without Bimenyimana?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane tried to downplay the effect of pressure in his Kaizer Chiefs team’s failure to win at AmaZulu in the MTN8 semi-finals last weekend.

But it was clear and as Itumeleng Khune recently stated, some of the current Chiefs players cannot handle the pressure of playing for the Naturena side.

And if Chiefs could not overcome it against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium where they had the most support, it will be interesting to see how they fare in the next game.

Chiefs meet their traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium for the DStv Premiership derby on Saturday.

“I don’t think the pressure of the situation is the reason we didn’t make it today,” said Zwane after their goalless draw in Durban.

“The boys tried their best. Playing for Kaizer Chiefs always comes with added pressure but we see it as a privilege rather than a burden.

“You have to enjoy it. If you don’t enjoy it, you’re in the wrong place,” added the Amakhosi mentor.

The famed Soweto derby is a pressure cooker and Pirates’ top form does not make Zwane’s job any easier.

Pirates thrashed Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 last weekend in a thrill-a-minute MTN8 semi-final clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

And added to that, Zwane is unlikely to have his trusted striker Caleb Bimenyimana available for the Pirates game.

The lanky Burundian limped off against AmaZulu. He had passed a late fitness test to feature against Usuthu and looked uncomfortable until he was replaced.

“When we were preparing, he looked okay and was doing well in training,” said Zwane of his decision to start Bimenyimana.

“So, we felt we should start with him because we needed his presence inside the box. In the last game against TS Galaxy we had a lot of box entries from wide.

“But we didn’t have someone of his height to connect on those crosses,” explained Zwane.