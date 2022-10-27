We lost to a better team, says Chippa coach after City defeat

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has admitted that Cape Town City were worthy winners of the midweek DStv Premiership encounter.



This comes after the Citizens ended the Chilli Boys’ four games winning streak with a 2-1 victory in a DStv Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

Prior to the City loss, Mammila’s Chippa had been on the roll, beating AmaZulu FC, Marumo Gallants, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United.

“Congratulations to Cape Town City, they play very good football. We had a plan, but of course, Cape Town City is a team that is not afraid to lose, they stick to their plans, no matter what. They are a team that has strong full-backs on the left and the right,” said Mammila.

“We spent too much time defending their two full-backs, and after winning the ball we didn’t rotate it enough so that we could create space, especially the space left by the two wing-backs. We only did it once, we got it right and we scored. But after that, we couldn’t do better. But, it’s one of those games where we would say we were playing a better team. We have to rectify our mistakes and move on.”

Chippa next take on Richards Bay FC at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday and Mamilla is expecting a battle of ball possession between the sides.

“They (Richards Bay) are a good team, but we have a plan for them. We expect the game to be 50/50, but I think ball possession will help us in the next coming games,” he said.

“We need to control the games and I’m also happy that we are a team that has scored in five games in a row. So, scoring is not our problem, we only have to deal with our defence.”