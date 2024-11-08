Red Bull racing release thrilling short film across Johannesburg [VIDEO]

Oracle Red Bull Racing ignites South Africa’s F1 dream with thrilling new short film across Johannesburg skies to the Kyalami Circuit

Red Bull showrun car RB7 is seen during filming of Racing Around Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 4, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

Oracle Red Bull Racing proudly presents an exciting new short film that brings the energy of Formula 1 back to South African soil.

Featuring F1 legend David Coulthard driving the renowned Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7, this film, titled “Bringing Formula 1 BACK to South Africa!”, captures the epic sights and sounds of an F1 roaring around the historic Kyalami Circuit.

Watch: Bringing Formula 1 BACK to South Africa!

Joining Coulthard is South African Spinner and Red Bull athlete, Samkeliso “SamSam” Thubane, who adds local talent and flair to the mix, showcasing the passion and potential of South Africa’s motorsport scene on the global stage.

David Coulthard and Samkeliso Thubane pose for a portrait during the filming of Racing Around Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 4, 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

Set against the backdrop of Kyalami’s iconic track, the film provides a glimpse into what South Africa’s future in Formula 1 could entail were it to return.

“Driving the RB7 here at Kyalami was unforgettable,” Coulthard shared explaining how much he loves coming back to South Africa.

David Coulthard performs during the filming of Racing Around Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 October 2024. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

“With South Africa’s energy and Kyalami’s world-class track, it’s clear the country is ready to rejoin the F1 calendar.”

Through this film, Oracle Red Bull Racing underscores its commitment to bringing F1 closer to fans around the world, inspiring new momentum for South Africa’s motorsport ambitions.

