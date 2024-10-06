Multimedia

6 Oct 2024

WATCH: Oracle Red Bull RB7 revs South African national anthem

The Oracle Red Bull F1 championship winning RB7 car made an appearance in Sandton for the Red Bull Showrun.

Oracle Reb Bull F1 car racing up Sandton street

British Formula One racing legend David Coulthard races the Oracle Red Bull RB7 down Katherine Street in in the heart of Sandton for the Red Bull Showrun yesterday. It’s part of a worldwide tour showcasing the winning F1 car from 2011. Picture: Shaun Holland

South Africans had the opportunity to see British Formula One racing legend David Coulthard race the Oracle Red Bull RB7 down Katherine Street in in the heart of Sandton for the Red Bull
Showrun on Sunday.

This show formed part of a worldwide tour showcasing the winning F1 car from 2011.

The crowd was treated to a surprise as the South African anthem was revved on the championship winning car.

The RB7 has a V8 engine that give’s it a distinct tone and fans had the opportunity to see flashes of it as it sped down Katherine street.

Legendary F1 design guru Adrian Newey joins Aston Martin

