Human Rights Day: Remembering the Sharpeville massacre [VIDEO]

Some want Human Rights Day to be renamed Sharpeville Day, so the massacre of 1960 is remembered

Human Rights Day on 21 March is a national public holiday that commemorates the Sharpeville massacre of 1960.

It is a day of reflection on the country’s struggle for democracy, the sacrifices made to end apartheid and the commitment to upholding the rights enshrined in the Constitution.

Political leaders, community members and families of those who were killed in the massacre gathered at Sharpeville in the Vaal for a wreath-laying ceremony and commemoration through the singing of struggle songs, lighting candles and speeches in memory of those who passed away on the day.

“I find it hard to believe why our government named this day Human Rights Day when at the same time 32 years down the line our people’s human rights are being violated,” ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said.

“So I’m really calling upon the government to start looking at this particular matter, this day has got to be Sharpeville Day to make sure our grandchildren and future generations can always remember the day because we can’t build a nation when people don’t know their history.”

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