‘Trying to help the needy’: Sergeant Nkosi denies ‘pulling strings’ in Tshwane tenders, hiring processes

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo suggested that Nkosi’s actions amounted to improper involvement.

Police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has denied allegations that he improperly influenced tender and recruitment processes within the City of Tshwane.

Nkosi resumed his testimony before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Friday, 20 March.

City of Tshwane tender controversy

The inquiry is examining Nkosi’s alleged role in municipal affairs, including a 2024 Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) security tender.

Evidence presented this week has linked several figures to alleged tender irregularities, including City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi, TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dlamini, ActionSA councillor Kholofelo Morodi, who serves as MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, and EFF leader Julius Malema.

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Morodi has since been suspended by Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya after WhatsApp messages revealed she shared internal tender documents with Nkosi.

ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) followed with its own precautionary suspension.

Calls have also emerged for an investigation into Mnisi, whom Nkosi acknowledged he has a close relationship with.

Scrutiny over role in job applications

The commission heard that Morodi forwarded CVs of job applicants to Nkosi, asking him to follow up with Dlamini on vacancies within the TMPD.

This raised questions, as Nkosi is not employed by the City of Tshwane, while Morodi, as MMC, has direct access to municipal matters.

Nkosi, who works for the organised crime unit within the South African Police Service (Saps), said his involvement was limited to tracking application progress.

He claimed Morodi approached him because of his commitment to “youth development”.

According to Nkosi, he merely passed the applications on to Dlamini to “check what is happening” and did not attempt to influence hiring decisions.

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He also maintained that Dlamini does not oversee recruitment of cleaners, cashiers or administrative staff.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo later put it to Nkosi that, in his role as an intermediary, he had effectively inserted himself into Tshwane’s tender and hiring processes by relying on personal connections within the municipality instead of following formal procedures.

“You seem to me to have been pulling strings in matters you should have had nothing to do with as an outsider.

“My impression, listening to your evidence and looking at the documents, is that you were pulling strings in relation to tenders at Tshwane municipality.

“But you were also pulling strings in relation to recruitment processes that had nothing to do with you,” Khumalo said.

‘Trying to help the needy’

Nkosi dismissed the suggestion that he wielded influence, saying his efforts were purely aimed at helping those in need.

“It was on the basis of trying to help these youth who are unemployed. So it was on that basis,” he said.

Khumalo countered: “You were using your friendships within the municipality to assist these people that you say you are assisting.”

Nkosi again denied this, arguing that none of the applicants he assisted were ultimately hired.

“If I was influencing or using my contacts with my friends, all these people that they’ve applied and send me their application, they would have got employment, but they did not.

“So on my side it shows that it was just a clear intention trying to help the needy.”

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