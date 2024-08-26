Off-road Shogun wielding Mitsubishi Pajero Sport returns

Comeback special edition introduces a number of off-road focused specifics to the mid-range Aspire trim grade Sport.

Previewed as “concept” last year, the Mitsubishi Pajero Shogun has officially returned to South Africa. Image: Mitsubishi

Showcased as one of a number of concepts at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last year, Mitsubishi has re-introduced the Shogun variant of the Pajero Sport to South Africa as the line-up’s new range-topper.

More than likely to the final revision for the current model as the facelift variant debuted in Thailand in March, the Shogun’s return after a six-year hiatus mostly brings a series of off-road aesthetics with no changes having taken place underneath its bonnet.

Comeback Shogun

Taking its name from the moniker the full-size Pajero went under in the United Kingdom, the Shogun gains a blacked-out Dynamic Shield grille and nudge bar, black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Grandtrek all-terrain tyres, rock sliders, black wheel arch cladding, a heavy-duty roof rack and a snorkel.

Modelled on the mid-range Aspire trim grade rather than the flagship Exceed, the Shogun omits the off-road accessories perched on the roof rack of the concept at Nampo, though it does retain the aesthetic changes mentioned, as well as the Shogun and LTD Edition graphics at the base of the doors.

Similar to the Aspire, the Shogun offers a choice of two colours; White Diamond or Jet Black.

Spec

Inside, the interior continues unchanged and with the same level of specification as the Aspire introduced two years ago.

This means the standard fitting of black leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a multi-function steering wheel, reverse camera with rear parking sensors, cruise control, auto on/off LED headlights with Auto High Beam Assist, rain sense wipers and the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also standard is seven airbags, electric lumbar support for the electric driver’s seat and trailer stability control.

Mechanically the same

As mentioned, the 4N15 2.4-litre DI-D turbodiesel engine has remained and not swapped-out in place of the newer 4N16 found on the facelift Sport, as well as the all-new Triton.

Power and torque figures are, therefore, still rated at 133kW/430Nm, delivered to the rear or all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The inclusion of Mitsubishi’s SuperSelect-II system means the change from 2L to 4H can be conducted at speeds below 100 km/h, while four off-road modes are again standard; Sand, Gravel, Mud/Snow and Rocks.

Besides low range or 4L, two addition low gear positions are included, both activating the diff-lock when selected; 4HLc and 4LLc.

Price

Now available in an unspecified limited batch, the Pajero Sport Shogun’s price tag, as with the rest of the range, includes a five-year/100 000 km warranty plus a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Set to be replaced by the all-new generation in 2025, expect the Shogun to either be the final encore for the current QF Pajero Sport, or the run-out in preparation for the facelift Mitsubishi Motors South Africa is still to confirm.

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D AT – R789 990

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D 4×4 AT – R854 990

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D Aspire AT – R809 990

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D Aspire 4×4 AT – R874 990

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D Exceed 4×4 AT – R904 990

Pajero Sport 2.4 DI-D Shogun 4×4 AT – R914 990

