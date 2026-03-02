Sports roundup: Proteas into T20 World Cup semis [video]

The national women's cricket team have also done well recently, while there were wins at the weekend for the Bulls and Lions in rugby, and Pirates in football.

The Proteas are the only unbeaten team left at the T20 World Cup taking place in India and Sri Lanka and next play in the semi-finals, against New Zealand, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The winner of that match will face either England or India in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Their semi-final is on Thursday in Mumbai.

The Proteas women’s team have also just wrapped up an ODI series win against Pakistan, following on from their T20 series win. They next travel to New Zealand later this month.

In golf, Casey Jarvis won his second straight DP World Tour tournament when he captured the SA Open title in Stellenbosch on Sunday. Two wins in as many weeks has swelled the young golfer’s bank account … and he’s also on his way to the Masters and Open Championship later this year.

In rugby, there were wins for the Bulls and Lions at the weekend, while Pirates fans will be bragging for weeks about their team beating Chiefs in the Soweto derby at the weekend.