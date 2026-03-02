PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Chiefs and Pirates both without key players for midweek matches

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

2 March 2026

03:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The fallout from Saturday’s Soweto derby has left both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates with a play suspended for their...

Zitha Kwinika - Kaizer Chiefs

Zitha Kwinika is suspended for Chiefs for Tuesday’s game against Richards Bay. Picture: Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The fallout from Saturday’s Soweto derby has left both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates with a play suspended for their midweek Betway Premiership matches.

Absent players for Chiefs and Pirates

Amakhosi will be without central defender Zitha Kwinika for their visit to Richards Bay on Tuesday, after he picked up a fourth caution of the season in the 3-0 loss to the Buccaneers.

ALSO READ: Sirino’s Chiefs future in limbo

Pirates wing-back Kamogelo Sebelebele, meanwhile, picked up the Man-of-the-Match Award in the derby. But he also got booked for a fourth time this season, and will not be available for Pirates’ visit to Polokwane City on Wednesday.

Chiefs could move Aden McCarthy back into central defence against Richards Bay, after he played at left back against the Buccaneers. Angolan defender Inacio Miguel is likely to partner McCarthy, after he returned from injury against Pirates.

At left back, Chiefs have either Paseka Mako or Bradley Cross, who replaced Miguel for the last ten minutes or so on Saturday.

As for Pirates, it is likely they will bring in Deano Van Rooyen to replace Sebelebele at right wing-back.

Polokwane also punished

The 29 year-old has already made eight Premiership appearances for Pirates this season.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Sebelebele revels in derby win

As for Polokwane City, they will have to make do without central midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, after he got his fourth yellow card of the season in Friday’s 2-0 win at Magesi. He could be replaced by Zimbabwean midfielder Juan Mutudza, who replaced Maphangule at the end of Friday’s game.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Polokwane City F.C. Richards Bay

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News