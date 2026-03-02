Chiefs and Pirates both without key players for midweek matches

The fallout from Saturday’s Soweto derby has left both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates with a play suspended for their...

The fallout from Saturday’s Soweto derby has left both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates with a play suspended for their midweek Betway Premiership matches.

Absent players for Chiefs and Pirates

Amakhosi will be without central defender Zitha Kwinika for their visit to Richards Bay on Tuesday, after he picked up a fourth caution of the season in the 3-0 loss to the Buccaneers.

Pirates wing-back Kamogelo Sebelebele, meanwhile, picked up the Man-of-the-Match Award in the derby. But he also got booked for a fourth time this season, and will not be available for Pirates’ visit to Polokwane City on Wednesday.

Chiefs could move Aden McCarthy back into central defence against Richards Bay, after he played at left back against the Buccaneers. Angolan defender Inacio Miguel is likely to partner McCarthy, after he returned from injury against Pirates.

At left back, Chiefs have either Paseka Mako or Bradley Cross, who replaced Miguel for the last ten minutes or so on Saturday.

As for Pirates, it is likely they will bring in Deano Van Rooyen to replace Sebelebele at right wing-back.

Polokwane also punished

The 29 year-old has already made eight Premiership appearances for Pirates this season.

As for Polokwane City, they will have to make do without central midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, after he got his fourth yellow card of the season in Friday’s 2-0 win at Magesi. He could be replaced by Zimbabwean midfielder Juan Mutudza, who replaced Maphangule at the end of Friday’s game.