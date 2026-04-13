Sports roundup: Rory roars at Augusta as URC readies for return

In road running, Gerda Steyn won her seventh Two Oceans title with another emphatic performance.

It was another thrilling weekend of sporting action, with the 90th Masters in Augusta, Georgia, taking centre stage.

And after four thrilling rounds, Rory McIlroy emerged victorious, winning by one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler.

The Northern Irishman will bank a fat cheque for his victory, but all the competitors at Augusta this last week will be smiling all the way to the bank. See The Citizen for how much money everyone won.

In rugby, it was the quarter-finals of the Champions and Challenge Cups, but there were no South African teams in action. However, three SA coaches were involved at the weekend, with two coming out on top, and they’ll be back for the semi-finals later on.

But the good news if it’s back to the URC from this week, and the four SA teams are all in with a shout of making the top eight and the quarter-finals. There are just four rounds remaining before the knockout stages get underway.

Gerda Steyn, meanwhile, won her seventh straight Two Oceans marathon at the weekend. What a performance.

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