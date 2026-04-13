Sport

Home » Sport

How much money Charl Schwartzel won for finishing last at the Masters: All the payouts

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

13 April 2026

08:55 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Winner Rory McIlroy banked a whopping $4.5 million.

Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel was the only South African to make it to the weekend at this year’s Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa’s former Masters champion from 2011, Charl Schwartzel, finished last of the players who made the halfway cut at his year’s tournament at Augusta National on Sunday, taking 54th place.

For his efforts the 41-year-old will bank a hefty $51,300 – in Rand terms, R850,000. He finished on a total of 12-under-par, 24 shots worse than winner Rory McIlroy.

The two other South Africans who made it to the year’s first major, Aldrich Potgieter and Casey Jarvis, failed to make the halfway cut and were eliminated from the tournament after the first two rounds.

They didn’t win any prize money, but will still be awarded an amount of $25,000 each, or R414,000 for qualifying for the tournament.

Every professional who didn’t make it to the weekend will receive the $25,000.

McIlroy goes big

The winner of this year’s Masters, McIlroy, who went back-to-back after winning his first green jacket in 2025 and who now has six major titles, will bank a prize of $4.5 million – or R74.5 million.

Scottie Scheffler, who became the first man in history to play rounds three and four at Augusta National without a bogey on his card, finished alone in second for a prize of $2.43 million – or R40.2 million.

Four players shared third place, namely Cameron Young, Justin Rose, Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton and they’ll each bank $1.08 million – or R18 million.

The total purse for this season’s tournament was $22.5 million – or R373 million.

The year’s next major golf tournament, the PGA Championship, is next month in Pennsylvania, from 14-17 May.

RELATED ARTICLES

For all the payouts at this year’s Masters click here.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

charl schwartzel Golf masters Rory McIlroy

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: Geordin Hill-Lewis succeeds Steenhuisen as new DA federal leader
Politics ‘The blue machine works’: Zille says she will not come back again [VIDEO]
South Africa BMA Easter border operations reveal illegal crossings down, facilitator arrests rise
Politics DA must offer South Africa more, says Geordin Hill-Lewis
Politics ‘Mission accomplished’: Steenhuisen bows out as DA federal leader [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News