How much money Charl Schwartzel won for finishing last at the Masters: All the payouts

Winner Rory McIlroy banked a whopping $4.5 million.

South Africa’s former Masters champion from 2011, Charl Schwartzel, finished last of the players who made the halfway cut at his year’s tournament at Augusta National on Sunday, taking 54th place.

For his efforts the 41-year-old will bank a hefty $51,300 – in Rand terms, R850,000. He finished on a total of 12-under-par, 24 shots worse than winner Rory McIlroy.

The two other South Africans who made it to the year’s first major, Aldrich Potgieter and Casey Jarvis, failed to make the halfway cut and were eliminated from the tournament after the first two rounds.

They didn’t win any prize money, but will still be awarded an amount of $25,000 each, or R414,000 for qualifying for the tournament.

Every professional who didn’t make it to the weekend will receive the $25,000.

McIlroy goes big

The winner of this year’s Masters, McIlroy, who went back-to-back after winning his first green jacket in 2025 and who now has six major titles, will bank a prize of $4.5 million – or R74.5 million.

Scottie Scheffler, who became the first man in history to play rounds three and four at Augusta National without a bogey on his card, finished alone in second for a prize of $2.43 million – or R40.2 million.

Four players shared third place, namely Cameron Young, Justin Rose, Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton and they’ll each bank $1.08 million – or R18 million.

The total purse for this season’s tournament was $22.5 million – or R373 million.

The year’s next major golf tournament, the PGA Championship, is next month in Pennsylvania, from 14-17 May.

For all the payouts at this year’s Masters click here.