WATCH: Siga Culinary Restaurant: A new flavour for township street food culture

Thahasello Mphatsoe

Siga Culinary Restaurant is located at number 384 East Bank Avenue and is Gift’s take on Mexican cuisine with African flavour. Gift says his journey started while he was in Texas after he realized that South Africa had few Mexican-influenced restaurants.

“So I then thought to myself, I want to start a Mexican food brand but focus on the townships.” Gift says that township street food tends to be repetitive; “I wanted to be unique and introduce my people to a different pallet.”

Also read: WATCH: A new flavour in township street food culture