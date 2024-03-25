Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

25 Mar 2024

WATCH: ‘We created employment opportunities’ – Nomfundo Mo opens a restaurant

The singer is also working on new music.

Nomfundo Mo

Award-winning singer Nomfundo Mo. Picture: Instagram/@iamnomfundomoh

Award-winning singer and songwriter Nomfundo Mo is over the moon after opening her first restaurant.

Named LA MAR, the restaurant is situated in Spruitview, in the east of Johannesburg.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Nomfundo wrote: “Today we created employment opportunities for our brothers and sisters.

“Soon opening our FIRST restaurant, La Mar Restaurant in Spruitview. To God be the glory.”

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

“Congratulations, girl. We’ll definitely pop in and spend a day there,” one fan wrote.

Another one said: “Congratulations, definitely will visit when I return back to SA.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NOMFUNDO MOH (@iamnomfundomoh)

Nomfundo is working on new music

The singer is gearing up for the release of her hit single Umusa.

Nomfundo is popularly known for her hit songs such as Soft Life, Phakade Lami, Sundays Are For Lovers, and many more.

On the latest single, she worked with SA’s popular musicians, Msaki and Cassper Nyovest.

Taking to Instagram, Nomfundo said working with Cassper and Msaki was nothing short of amazing.

“Super grateful for the experience of working with [Msaki] and [Cassper Nyovest], a big sister and brother whom I admire so much! Because of their amazing impact in society.

“Intobeko yabo (their humbleness)! That will forever stand out for me. I pray I get lucky enough to get more collabs like these in the future.”

The singer said the song will be officially released next week. She added: “Oh, UMUSA omngaka! (So much grace) La Mar restaurant opening soon at Spruitview Shopping Centre.

“Ngapha, I’m dropping the UMUSA single on 4 April (preorder link on bio). Kwaze kwakuningi! Kwaze kwakuhle! (So many beautiful things.)”

