WATCH: Horrific bus crash on the R21

11 Mar 2025

06:31 pm

A bus carrying passengers from Katlehong to Pomona crashed on Tuesday morning near the OR Tambo International Airport.

People look on at a bus crash

Covered bodies are seen at the scene of a bus accident in Kempton Park, 11 March 2025. At least 16 people were killed, and 45 others injured, when their bus crashed near OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park. The bus, owned by the Ekurhuleni municipality, ferries passengers daily from Katlehong to Kempton Park. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

WARNING: The video contains graphic content

At least 16 people have been killed and 45 others injured in a bus crash on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that four more people died in the hospital.

