At least 12 people killed in horrific bus crash on East Rand near OR Tambo Airport

By Faizel Patel

11 Mar 2025

The accident happened on R21 northbound at the OR Tambo interchange on Tuesday morning.

Scores dead in horrific bus crash on East Rand near OR Tambo Aiport

Picture: X/@GlenWilken15031

At least twelve people have been killed in a bus crash on the East Rand.

It is understood that the accident happened on R21 northbound after the R24 at the OR Tambo International Airport interchange on Tuesday morning. Four lanes have been closed.

Motorists have been warned of severe traffic delays and urged to use alternate routes.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Ann Makgato confirmed the crash.

“Twelve people certified dead. The scene is active and hectic.”

*This is a developing story

*This is a developing story

