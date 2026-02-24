Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Brown Mogotsi appears before Adhoc committee

Parliament's ad hoc committee will question Brown Mogotsi about his links to criminal kingpin Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

North West businessman Oupa Brown Mogotsi will appear before Parliament’s ad hoc committee in Cape Town today.

Mogotsi will answer questions about his links to alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

Matlala has been accused of fraud, political interference and infiltrating the criminal justice system.

Brown Mogotsi Madlanga inquiry
Oupa Brown Mogotsi testifies at the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 19 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Mogotsi, who was accused of being an ANC fixer, will only have one day to appear in Parliament. Many fear that this will not be enough time to question Mogotsi before the committee takes a break ahead of the budget speech.

