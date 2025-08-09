WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses National Women’s Day event

President Cyril Ramaphosa is speaking in commemoration of National Women's Day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing a National Women’s Day commemoration event in Greater Tzaneen municipality, Limpopo. on Saturday.



This year marks the 69th anniversary of the historic 1956 march which saw 20 000 women march to the Union Buildings on 9 August to protest against the extension of pass laws and the Urban Areas Act.

This year’s theme is Building Resilient Economies for All.

“The theme aligns with South Africa’s G20 presidency women engagement working groups on empowerment, prioritising socioeconomic development, strengthening an enabling ecosystem for women’s participation in the economy, fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration for impact and strengthening GBVF prevention through education, dialogue and social mobilisation,” government said.

How will the government protect women?

Ramaphosa is speaking at the Nkowankowa Stadium, where he is expected to outline efforts to protect women from gender-based violence and expand economic opportunities.

“The focus of Women’s Month is on promoting women’s participation and representation in leadership and the economy. This focus recognises the potential of peace and security to create a conducive environment for women to thrive, undergirded by women’s key role in fostering social cohesion and building resilient communities,” the government said.

