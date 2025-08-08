‘There’s a quiet revolution happening’: Anele Mdoda on how SA women are redefining womanhood this Women’s Month

Women’s Day will be commemorated on Saturday.

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda says South African women are leading a quiet revolution, one defined by softness, balance, and intention.

Mdoda was speaking at the launch of the inaugural 1st for Women Insights Report, Her and Now: Insights into the Women of South Africa 2025, unveiled ahead of Women’s Day on Saturday, 9 August, where she served as host.

The report explores the lived experiences of more than 4 000 women across the country, offering insight into how they are navigating financial pressures, safety concerns, and emotional burnout, while reshaping what it means to be a woman today.

Mdoda said the findings reflect a necessary cultural shift.

“This research needs to be heard in nuggets by women every single day. There’s a quiet revolution happening, and softness is the behaviour leading it. One quote that stands out for me is, ‘You have to schedule the good times, because the bad times don’t make an appointment,’” she said.

She added that joy, no matter how small, is an act of power.

“You’ve got the power to make sure that you’re having a good time. Whether it’s a cappuccino at Starbucks or buying new glasses you don’t need — if it makes you happy, do it.”

Dr Reitumetse Mpholle, senior manager of Insights and Research Initiatives at 1st for Women, said the data shows that women continue to live at the intersection of progress and inequality.

“While legal and educational progress has opened doors, the realities of race, class, and gender still shape access to safety, freedom, and opportunity,” she said.

“Patriarchal norms remain deeply rooted. For many women, ambition is matched by the need to simply survive — in a country where gender-based violence, limited healthcare access, and poverty are daily challenges.”

Key insights from the report

The study highlights that in 2025, South African women are more connected, expressive, and ambitious than ever before. But they are also more fatigued, more vulnerable, and more burdened by structural barriers.

Key findings include:

The power paradox: More than 90% say people assume they can handle everything. Meanwhile, 68% admit they judge themselves more harshly than others do.

The price of joy: 88% believe financial independence is essential for happiness, yet 63% lack the means to pursue their goals.

The burden of strength: 67% feel they are expected to “keep it all together” daily. Some 68% say others depend on them emotionally, financially, or socially.

A gentle rebellion: 58% agree that the right to exhale is as important as the drive to succeed — yet 43% say they rarely have uninterrupted time to themselves.

Sisterhood and solidarity: 86% believe female solidarity is key to progress. A striking 97% say they “show up for other women even when it’s difficult.”

Unsafe haven: Only 36% feel South Africa is built for them. Nearly one in four say they feel invisible or unheard in their own communities.

