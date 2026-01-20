‘I had to accept myself as I am’ – How Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls top achievers overcame the odds

Ndebele emphasised that the support provided by the academy, made possible through Oprah Winfrey’s endowment, does not end after matric.

The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) has once again achieved a 100% matric pass rate, as it honoured its top achievers at an awards ceremony celebrating academic excellence, resilience and leadership.

Executive Director Gugu Ndebele said the achievement went beyond results, reflecting the strength and potential of young women who often come from underprivileged backgrounds.

“I am so excited, emotional, I’m happy for the girls,” Ndebele said. “I’m in awe of the girls because the journey that they’ve travelled is a journey on a roadless path. Not many young people come from where they come from and achieve what they’ve achieved.”

She said the results should encourage South Africans to place greater faith in young people.

“We need to start believing in young people. Despite where they come from, they have incredible strengths. All we need to do is build industry and create an environment for them to thrive,” she said.

Support beyond matric

Ndebele emphasised that the support provided by the academy, made possible through Oprah Winfrey’s endowment, does not end after matric.

“The beauty about the gift from Ms Winfrey is that it doesn’t end in matric,” she said. “All of them are placed in accommodation. They receive pocket money, medical aid, and psychosocial support.”

She added that OWLAG assigns mentors at every university where its graduates study.

“They help them settle and support them until they graduate. We don’t abandon them,” Ndebele said, noting that the support continues until students complete their degrees, provided they meet academic requirements.

While some graduates have pursued postgraduate studies abroad, Ndebele said OWLAG now encourages students to complete their undergraduate studies in South Africa.

“The transition overseas is tough. We encourage them to study here and apply for scholarships for postgraduate studies. We currently have about three or four who have gone overseas for second master’s degrees,” she said.

‘I had to learn not all systems are built for me’

Among the top achievers was Ashley Erasmus, who earned seven distinctions. Erasmus described the moment as a mixture of pride and relief.

Ashley Erasmus obtained 7 distinctions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

“I feel very grateful. I feel proud, happy and relieved that it’s over,” Erasmus said.

She said her journey was shaped by self-discovery after being diagnosed with ADHD.

“I had to accept myself as I am and teach myself that not all systems are built for me,” she said.

After changing subjects eight times, Erasmus said he eventually found his passion. She plans to study law and economics.

“Consistency is key. Tomorrow is built today,” she advised future matriculants. “Own who you are and don’t be apologetic for it.”

The second top achiever, Moragane Baloyi, achieved 6 distinctions, receiving 79% for Mathematics.

‘Biggest fear is disappointing your parents’

Another standout student, Hlohonolo Mokoena, who achieved five distinctions, spoke candidly about fear and responsibility.

Hlohonolo Mokoene obtained 5 distinctions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

“As a black South African girl from an underprivileged background, the biggest fear is disappointing your parents,” she said. “There are so many people counting on me, and if I don’t do something, no one is going to save me.”

Mokoena said moments of doubt pushed her to reflect and seek help.

“Prayer gave me strength, but I also had to think about where I went wrong and ask teachers for help,” she said. She plans to study a BSc in Human Life Sciences.

Her advice to future matric pupils was clear: “Fear can drive you, but it can also shut you down. Be kind to yourself, practice self-love, and show yourself grace. Better times are coming.”

The ceremony highlighted not only academic excellence but also the determination of young women carving out futures against the odds.

