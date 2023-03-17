WATCH: South Africa’s best film fitters go head to head at national tint-off finals

Shaun Holland

As we stood on and watched as the top 10 window film fitters in South Africa go head to head at the LLumar tint-off finals, I heard one of our media colleagues speaking of how window tinting is an art, I could not agree more.

I say this because I once tried to tint the windows on a car and I failed terribly, not only because I’m severely under skilled in applying tint, but also because I used a very cheap and low quality tint film.

LLumar is an international brand that makes multiple tint and protective films for various markets, the product is imported from the United States to LLumar accredited businesses.

LLumar has 73 branches across South Africa which operate on a business to business basis as well as additional PG Glass centres and dealerships who are accredited to fit their film onto cars.

LLumar is one of the only protective film brands who have a lifetime warranty provided you still have your warranty card.

What is the LLumar tint-off finals?

Every second year LLumar goes to all it’s accredited fitment centres and they scout out their best technicians, and once they have identified all the best film fitters they start putting them head to head to find the best film fitter in the country.

The top 10 then make it to the LLumar tint-off finals where one technician is chosen as the best tinter in South Africa and this winner is then sent to the United States to compete amongst the best window film fitters in the world.

This year the competition was very tight with William Setloma winning the title against Emile Young who was runner up.

Champion of the Day, William Setloma, with Steven Lurie, MD of LLumar. Picture: Supplied

William is from Rondebult in Gauteng and he has been working in the film fitment industry for 13 years at his current employer Auto Enhance, based in Germiston.

William is an honest and hard working technician, who loves learning new things that he can do with his hands. Congratulations to William for pipping his film fitment colleagues to the title.

Top 3 finalists

William Setloma Emile Young Anton Subhani

