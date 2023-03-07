Shaun Holland

Car fans stood patiently in extremely long queues to get their vehicles into the entrance of the Brakpan airfield, for the Toyz 4 Boyz Car show that was hosted by JhbParties.

This is one of Johannesburg’s premier car shows where enthusiasts are able to show off their passion for cars through their builds.

A dog poses in front of modified cars at Toyz 4 Boyz 2023, a car show that was hosted at the Brakpan airfield, on 5 March 2023. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Once you entered the gate, all you could see was modified cars, some build by premium shops and big budgets, while others were built in the back yard with more modest budgets.

Toyz 4 Boyz is a show that allows all car owners to show off their rides in a safe and family friendly environment.

All car brands are welcome at this particular event and at this years show, spectators experienced saw a wide range of stanced (lowered) cars, from old the Mitsubishi to new the Volkswagen, there was something for everyone to see.

There were many familiar cars too, some of the winners from VDUB campfest 2023 also decided to come show off their cars.

A modified Audi on air suspension is seen at Toyz 4 Boyz 2023, a car show that was hosted at the Brakpan airfield, on 5 March 2023. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

One of those cars was Emotion, the green Golf that won VDUB campfest 2023, which was built by Street Crew Customs and featured in The Citizen.

Aadil Mahomed from Street Crew customs said, “we just came out to have fun” when Emotion won best of show at the Toyz 4 Boyz 2023.

Another car that stood out was the BMW E30 built by Potent car audio, this is one of the best show cars in South Africa at the moment.

A BMW E30 built by Potent car audio is seen at Toyz 4 Boyz 2023, a car show that was hosted at the Brakpan airfield, on 5 March 2023. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

There were so many cars there that owners were proud to show off and that is what these car shows are all about, the quality of the build doesn’t always matter, it’s about the passion.

