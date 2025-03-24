WATCH: Rand Show 2025 promises to thrill

The Rand Show 2025 will showcase Ocean Wanders, a marine-themed experience with glowing sea tunnels, interactive displays, and beach sand play areas.

The Rand Show returns to Nasrec Expo Centre from 17 to 21 April 2025.

The organisers of the show have promised a range of activities to keep the whole family entertained.

This year they plan to bring the ocean to Johannesburg with an Ocean Wanders experience in Hall 8.

A deep dive into adventure

Ocean Wanders offers a fusion of entertainment and education, making it a must-visit destination within The Rand Show. Visitors can look forward to:

Immersive ocean displays: Walk through mesmerising virtual marine-themed exhibits showcasing the diversity and magic of the underwater world.

DJ will host the area, keeping the excitement going as mermaids and pirates guide kids through a treasure hunt. Beach sand play areas: Dive into a world of creativity and fun with interactive sand play areas where children can dig, build, and discover hidden treasures. Adding to the magic, a professional sand artist will be sculpting stunning sea creatures, bringing the ocean-inspired theme to life.

The Rand Show 2025 is offering an inspiring and fun-filled experience for families, educators, and ocean and beach enthusiasts alike.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketpro.