Pakistan and SA seek stronger ties in changing world order

South Africa and Pakistan have been urged to deepen cooperation as global instability reshapes trade and international relations.

The sky is the limit for relations between South Africa and Pakistan, but revitalising and strengthening ties in the light of the shifting global order is of utmost importance, a leading politician in Pakistan says.

Pakistan’s Senator Mushahid Hussain was among the speakers in a panel discussion on relations between the two countries at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Tuesday.

Seminar explores future of SA-Pakistan relations

The seminar, themed Global Shift and New Pathways: Revitalising Pakistan-SA Relations in a Changing World, also examined how global geopolitical shifts are restructuring trade, investment and economic positioning between Pakistan and SA.

The speakers, including representatives from the diplomatic community, academia, business and research think-tanks, along with inputs from students from UJ and Wits University, suggested options for trade and investment.

They stressed the role of people-to-people and cultural integration between the two nations to boost ties.

Hussain, who addressed the gathering virtually from Pakistan, said it is important that like-minded countries come together to promote multilateralism, which was being threatened by an increase in unilateralism.

Call for stronger global south cooperation

He said the two countries should cooperate to ensure respect for international law.

Pakistan’s high commissioner in SA, Malik Muhammad Farooq, said world politics is now more divided with economies under pressure, security challenges and multilateral systems losing relevance.

Simultaneously, the world is more connected than before. This has brought progress, opened markets, created opportunities and brought people closer.

“But it has also meant no crisis remains local for long. A conflict in one region affects energy prices across the world.

“Instability disrupts trade routes far beyond its origin, economic shocks travel quickly across borders. We also see the rise of nationalism, protectionism and narrow political thinking in many parts of the world.”

Warning against rising unilateralism

Farooq said in such circumstances, countries like Pakistan and SA have an important role to play.

“As important voices of the global south, our two countries possess historical solidarity and growing strategic relevance in shaping conversations around peace, inclusive development, mediation and global governance.

“When relations among major powers are strained, middle powers like us must help keep space open for dialogue, restraint and diplomacy,” Farooq said.

He said Pakistan believed in negotiated settlements and peaceful resolution of disputes, highlighting that Pakistan is playing a constructive role to reduce tension and facilitate dialogue between the US and Iran to avert a wider crisis in the Middle East.

“The middle powers also face growing pressures. The choices before us are becoming harder, the challenges are becoming more complex, the cost of inaction is rising. That is why cooperation between Pakistan and SA is needed,” Farooq said.

SA’s department of international relations and cooperation director-general Dave Malcomson said SA foreign policy is centred on human rights and there was convergence between SA and Pakistan.

He said SA viewed it as a duty to defend the world against growing unilateralism.