WATCH: Social media reacts to broadcaster’s chokers advert ahead of India’s match against Proteas

StarSports India posted an advert on their X page ahead of the clash between India and South Africa on Sunday.

X users have come out in defence of South Africa saying that the sport network took the banter too far.

The tweet was later deleted, but the video had already been widely shared.

A popular South African morning drive show Anele and the Club on 947 also mentioned that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nickname is ‘Cupcake’. They are not sure if StarSports India was aware of this when they made the advert or if it was just coincidence.

