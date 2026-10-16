Vaal soccer stars shine in European club competitions

It was a memorable evening for two young South African talents yesterday, (October 15) as Relebohile Mofokeng and Thapelo Maseko both played the full 90 minutes for their respective European sides in UEFA club competitions, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Mofokeng had a standout performance for his Belgian club, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, during a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

It was the first time the former Orlando Pirates forward completed a full match since arriving in Belgium. He impressed analysts with his intelligent passing and earned a strong rating of seven to eight, though he was unfortunate not to score a brace after missing a couple of chances.

Photo: Zacharia Nale

His rapid adaptation has proven former Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wrong, after Broos previously suggested it would take the youngster six months to establish himself in the league.

I think it was wrong of me.

Admitting his mistake to local journalists, Broos said that Mofokeng had pleasantly surprised him.

“I think it was wrong of me to think Relebohile Mofokeng would struggle to make an immediate impact in the Belgian Pro League. He has surprised me,” Broos told a Belgian journalist.

Meanwhile, fellow Vaal-born star Thapelo Maseko celebrated a fantastic night in the Europa Conference League, helping Danish giants FC Copenhagen secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sporting Braga.

Maseko played the entire match and provided a clever assist, continuing his excellent run of form since joining the club from Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this season. Maseko moved to Denmark following the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a brief loan spell with AEL Limassol in Cyprus.

Sedibeng Ster Sport will continue to follow the progress of both rising stars as they make their mark abroad, particularly with Mofokeng continuing to attract interest from major spenders across Europe.

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