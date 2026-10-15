Gauteng judoka sets sights on African title after national bronze

Sandton-based NeoKo Judo’s Nate Johnson reflects on his progress as the year draws to a close, reports Sandton Chronicle.

The young martial artist earned a bronze medal at the National Judo Championships, adding a significant achievement to his sporting journey and giving him fresh motivation to keep improving.

Although he went into the competition aiming for gold, Nate said reaching the podium reminded him of the hard work and commitment that had brought him this far.

“My favourite moment was winning the bronze medal. Even though I was aiming for gold, standing on the podium after all the hard work and tough matches reminded me how far I’ve come and motivated me to keep improving,” said Nate.

For him, the achievement is about more than the medal. Judo has helped him develop discipline, confidence and a stronger belief in his abilities.

“Judo has taught me that I’m capable of more than I realise. It’s made me more disciplined and taught me to never give up.”

Competition nerves remain part of the experience, but Nate has learnt to manage them by focusing on his preparation rather than the pressure of the occasion.

“I still get nervous, but I focus on my breathing and remind myself that I’ve put in the work. Once I step onto the mat, I just focus on the fight.”

He also credits the supportive environment at NeoKo Judo for helping him develop both as an athlete and as a person.

“My dojo is like a second family. My coaches and teammates push me to be my best, support me through wins and losses, and always encourage me to keep growing as both a judoka and a person.”

Chasing international glory

With the year drawing to a close, Nate’s ambitions extend beyond his national achievement. He hopes to win the African Championships, compete regularly on the international circuit and eventually represent South Africa at the Olympic Games.

“One achievement I’m still hoping to reach is winning the African Championships, competing regularly on the international circuit, and one day representing South Africa at the Olympic Games.”

Nate also encourages young people to consider judo, saying the sport offers lessons that extend far beyond the mat.

“I’d tell them to give it a try because judo teaches so much more than just how to fight. It teaches respect, discipline, confidence, and resilience. You won’t always win, but every challenge makes you stronger if you don’t give up.”

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