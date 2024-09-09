Let’s smash the #GlassRecyclingChallenge this September!

This public campaign, running throughout September, is dedicated to showing how quick, easy, and simple glass recycling can be. By taking just a few minutes to drop off glass jars and bottles at a nearby glass bank, South Africans can make a significant environmental impact!

A Call to Action for Glass Recycling

TGRC invites everyone to participate in this exciting initiative. The challenge is simple: collect your glass jars and bottles and bring them to the nearest glass bank throughout September. Our goal is to collect 140 tons of glass for recycling by the end of the September, and we need your help to achieve it!

Every bottle and jar recycled reduces waste, lowers our carbon footprint, and gives glass a second life. Circularity is all about reusing materials in a way that reduces waste and keeps them valuable for as long as possible. By recycling glass, we practice circularity, helping to protect our environment and conserve resources.

“We are thrilled to launch the #GlassRecyclingChallenge and encourage everyone to get involved,” said Shabeer Jhetam, CEO of TGRC. “Your actions can prove that recycling is not just a clear choice but a brilliant one. Glass recycling is one of the easiest ways we can all make a difference for our planet. By participating in this initiative, and then by making recycling a habit, every person has the chance to contribute to a cleaner, greener South Africa. It is vital that we consider a circular system for our waste so that it is recycled and reused. Together, we can achieve great things for our environment and future generations.”

How to Get Involved

Throughout September, consumers should recycle their glass at TGRC’s glass banks at various accessible locations across Gauteng, including popular spots such as ‘Pick n Pay on Nicol’ and ‘Liquor City’ on Jan Smuts Avenue. We want to make recycling as convenient as possible for everyone.

Participants are encouraged to deposit their glass bottles and jars into designated glass banks and share their recycling journey on social media using the hashtag #GlassRecyclingChallenge. All glass banks in Gauteng will contribute to our 140 ton target for this month. To find your nearest glass bank, visit TGRC.co.za or click here. Simply take your used glass bottle and jars to your glass bank when doing your shopping, going for a walk, going to church or your community hall for instance.

By posting about the #GlassRecyclingChallenge, participants not only contribute to a greener planet but also stand a chance to win exciting spot prizes! TGRC will be awarding R5,000 spot prizes throughout the month to lucky recyclers who either actively participate in the challenge or promote the competition on social media using the hashtag.

Building a Sustainable Glass Recycling Culture

TGRC is committed to developing a sustainable glass recycling culture in South Africa. By partnering with restaurants, shopping centres, and other properties, we are expanding the reach and accessibility of glass banks, making it easier than ever for consumers to recycle. This pilot campaign will first roll out in Gauteng, with plans to expand to other metropolitan areas soon.

“We are not just launching a campaign; we are creating a movement,” continued Jhetam. “Our aim is to make glass recycling a part of everyday life for South Africans. By reinforcing the importance of glass recycling banks and making them accessible, we hope to inspire lasting change.”

Measuring Our Impact

As part of the campaign, TGRC will track and report on the amount of glass collected, showcasing the real impact of your efforts. Updates will be shared through various media outlets, encouraging ongoing participation and fostering a sense of community around this important cause.

Join the #GlassRecyclingChallenge Today!

You can find the glass bank list here, or for more information visit the TGRC website, or follow them on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About The Glass Recycling Company

The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) is South Africa’s leading organisation dedicated to the promotion of glass recycling. Our mission is to reduce glass waste, protect the environment, and foster sustainable recycling practices across the country.