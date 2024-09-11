3 new reads for book club this month

Every great love story deserves a great ending. And how, exactly, will Amy Neef’s debut novel, The Days I Loved You Most, play out? It’s the story of a couple who’ve known and loved each other for more than sixty years, who gather their three children to tell them of their plans. One has a severe case of rapidly worsening Parkinson’s, and the other won’t live without her. They are, they tell the children, in a year’s time going to end their lives together on their own terms … this final year is for the family to make new memories. A keep-the-tissues-handy love story. Bloomsbury Publishing

The school run can be murder. Things aren’t going well for Beth. Her husband left her. The other school mums judge her for swearing. Now she’s stuck in A&E on the first day of school. Plus … her best friend Charlotte – the only person to ever run an interesting PTA meeting, was hit by a car when out jogging and died. But was that really an accident? Beth thinks perhaps not … and with a newfound purpose and a glass of wine in hand, she sets out to discover what really happened to Charlotte. Once she’s put the kids to bed, obvs. The Dead Friend Project by Joanna Wallace … a dark, funny murder mystery! Viper

A modern day fairytale. Jenny is not looking forward to her Class of 2007 reunion. Everyone’s done brilliantly … except her. It’s as if she didn’t get the memo. As it turns out, she didn’t. But now back at the university for the dreaded union, she’s given the memo she missed the first time around, and a second chance. One to rewrite her past and fix her life. But at what price? The Memo by Lauren Mechling and Rachel Dodes … funny, quirky, relatable. Little Brown

