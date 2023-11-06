Exam preparations for your home

Those with children of school-going age will know that November is filled with exam stress and deadline pressures. Creating a quiet, distraction-free space in the home can not only help them through this stressful season, but it could also add value to the home.

Home tips for exam time

“Homes with a study space are in high demand following the pandemic. Whether the space is used for those who work remotely or for their children as a dedicated homework station and study space, having a secluded room in the home can be a good value addition to any home,” says Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett.

To help homeowners prepare their homes for exam season, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares the following tips…

Dedicate a room to studying

Research shows that one’s bedroom should be a place for sleeping and nothing more to promote good sleeping habits. A lack of sleep leads to lowered concentration and a reduced ability to retain information, so a child’s ability to study can improve simply by giving them their own study space in the home. If budget allows, add a room or renovate an existing space to form a dedicated study at home, or look for homes with a separate designated study area if you are in the market to buy.

Fix lighting & ventilation

Air quality, ventilation, and lighting of the space can all contribute towards a better studying environment. Poorly lit rooms can cause strain on the eyes when reading, which could cause a child to grow tired quickly. The brain uses about three times as much oxygen as muscles in the body do, which is why rooms without good ventilation can reduce a child’s learning capacity. Trim back big trees or bushes that might be blocking natural light or ventilation to the study. Replace small windows or faulty windows that can no longer open. Also, upgrade the lighting fixtures to ensure the room has adequate lighting.

Minimise distractions

Think about how many distractions the room in question might have and do your best to manage these. If the room is too close to the noisiest rooms in the home, then it might be worth sound-proofing the room or upgrading the room’s insulation by adding rugs and other sound-dampening décor.

As a final piece of advice, Goslett suggests that homeowners speak to a local RE/MAX Office if they are hoping to find a home with its own study or if they are hoping to upgrade their home to add on a study.

“As experts in their local markets, real estate professionals are best equipped to provide expert advice on what renovations will add the most value and what buyers are willing to pay for a home with these features. They can also provide guidance as to what other homes with these features are selling for in the area,” Goslett concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson