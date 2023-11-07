Pros and cons of co-ownership

With homeownership becoming increasingly expensive, it is becoming more common to co-own a property as a means of entering the real estate market. Before entering into this kind of ownership, it is important to be aware of the pros and cons of this sort of agreement.

Intricacies of co-ownership

“Co-ownership is when two or more people own a property together. You are free to apply for a bond with whomever you like, including a partner (even if you’re not married), an acquaintance, or one or more family members. Lenders will take into account your total combined income, living expenses, obligations, and credit ratings, which can help you afford more than if you applied on your own,” explains Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett.

“Naturally, the more parties involved, the lower the sale’s profit each owner will receive and the more administrative work there will be to transfer the title deed and to make decisions on what to do with the property,” he adds.

When choosing who to enter a co-ownership agreement with, it’s best to consider your investment partners carefully and to have a good understanding of their goals and objectives before agreeing to buy a home together. By agreeing to a joint bond arrangement, Goslett explains that you and your investment partner(s) accept joint responsibility for the repayments, taxes, and other costs related to the acquisition or disposal of the property. “If one of the owners does not provide their portion of the repayment, the other owner will have to foot the bill for them.”

All co-owners also have the right to agree to any changes made to the property. “One co-owner cannot simply make changes without consulting the other parties first,” Goslett cautions. Similarly, one party cannot simply sell the home without the other co-owners consent.

“While it is possible for one party to leave the ownership agreement early, planning a fair departure strategy before signing the co-ownership agreement is crucial. For whatever reason, the investor who wants to sell should first make an offer to the other investing partners to buy them out. Put in legal terms, it is advisable that the agreement provides for the investing partners to have the right of first offer and refusal,” says Goslett.

Those who are co-purchasing a home as a quick investment strategy are reminded that, unless you are planning to flip the property, most property purchases should be treated as a long-term investment strategy. This means that you should ensure that whomever you choose to purchase the property with is prepared to be in it for the long term.

“To ensure the best possible return on investment, it is advisable to keep the home for at least five to ten years before selling. If you do not plan on living in the home, contact a real estate agent to help you rent the property out as a passive income stream while the home grows in value over time,” Goslett concludes.

Writer: Kayla Ferguson