Should South Africans embrace the TikTok trend this winter?

A lifestyle trend known as “cozymaxxing” gained traction on TikTok, where users across the globe shared how they transform their homes into warm and comforting sanctuaries.

With winter setting in locally, the trend offers timely inspiration for how South Africans can reimagine their homes during the colder months.

Cozymaxxing centres on creating spaces that prioritise warmth, relaxation, and emotional wellbeing. Popular content under the trend showcases softly lit interiors, layered textiles, and quiet corners designed for rest. The focus is less on how a home looks but rather on how a home feels.

According to REMAX Southern Africa, seasonal changes naturally influence how people use and experience their homes. As temperatures drop across the country, there is usually more emphasis put on indoor comfort, with homeowners and tenants looking for ways to make their spaces feel warm and more inviting.

The appeal of cozymaxxing lies in its accessibility. REMAX Southern Africa recommends adopting small and affordable changes, such as additional rugs, throws, and cushions, complemented with adjusted lighting and rearranged furniture, to create a more intimate space.

For those preparing to sell, leaning into the more comfort-driven aesthetic can help a property stand out more in the market. Homes that feel warm and welcoming may even encourage a stronger emotional connection during viewings, especially during the colder weather.

As winter kicks in, the idea of creating a home that prioritises comfort and wellbeing may be a trend worth embracing.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams