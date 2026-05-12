Homes

Should South Africans embrace the TikTok trend this winter?

As temperatures drop, a viral comfort-focused trend is prompting a seasonal rethink of how South Africans experience their homes.

16 hours ago
Supplied content 1 minute read
Should South Africans embrace this TikTok trend this winter
Image used for illustrative purposes.

A lifestyle trend known as “cozymaxxing” gained traction on TikTok, where users across the globe shared how they transform their homes into warm and comforting sanctuaries.

With winter setting in locally, the trend offers timely inspiration for how South Africans can reimagine their homes during the colder months.

Cozymaxxing centres on creating spaces that prioritise warmth, relaxation, and emotional wellbeing. Popular content under the trend showcases softly lit interiors, layered textiles, and quiet corners designed for rest. The focus is less on how a home looks but rather on how a home feels.

According to REMAX Southern Africa, seasonal changes naturally influence how people use and experience their homes. As temperatures drop across the country, there is usually more emphasis put on indoor comfort, with homeowners and tenants looking for ways to make their spaces feel warm and more inviting.

The appeal of cozymaxxing lies in its accessibility. REMAX Southern Africa recommends adopting small and affordable changes, such as additional rugs, throws, and cushions, complemented with adjusted lighting and rearranged furniture, to create a more intimate space.

For those preparing to sell, leaning into the more comfort-driven aesthetic can help a property stand out more in the market. Homes that feel warm and welcoming may even encourage a stronger emotional connection during viewings, especially during the colder weather.

As winter kicks in, the idea of creating a home that prioritises comfort and wellbeing may be a trend worth embracing.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams

16 hours ago
Supplied content 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Related Articles

Manor Life retirement development on the site of the historic Cannon Brewery in Newlands. Supplied by Gina Meintjes

Historic Newlands property selling fast

May 11, 2026
Smart strategies to ensure safe housing for ageing parents

Smart strategies to ensure safe housing for ageing parents

May 8, 2026
Understanding property transfer costs in South Africa

Understanding property transfer costs in SA

May 7, 2026
Make a smart property investment with these five tips

Make a smart property investment with these 5 tips

May 6, 2026
Back to top button