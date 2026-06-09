Common mistakes sellers are still making in 2026

Despite access to more information than ever before, many property sellers are still falling into the same traps that delay sales or reduce selling prices. In a market that continues to adapt to shifting buyer expectations, digital tools, and economic pressures, avoiding these common mistakes is more important than ever before.

“Selling a home is both a financial and emotional decision, and many sellers let outdated assumptions guide their approach,” says Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa. “The most successful sellers today are those who listen to expert advice, understand current market dynamics, and position their properties strategically from the start.”

Goslett further explains that one of the most common mistakes sellers make is overpricing. Noting that many sellers base their asking price on personal perception or outdated market conditions. Instead of current comparable sales. Often leading to properties sitting on the market for extended periods or reducing in price.

Another common issue is poor presentation. While digital listings dominate the early stages of a buyer’s journey, poor-quality photos, cluttered interiors, or unresolved maintenance issues can quickly deter interest. Buyers in 2026 are better informed and expect move-in-ready homes that require minimal work.

According to Goslett, sellers often underestimate the importance of working with a qualified property professional. Many homeowners, encouraged by the abundance of online platforms, attempt to sell independently but find themselves overwhelmed by pricing strategies, legal requirements, and negotiation complexities. This can lead to costly errors or missed opportunities.

“Sellers who take the time to prepare properly and partner with experienced professionals place themselves in a far stronger position to achieve the best possible outcome. If you are considering selling, speak to a qualified property professional who understands your local market and can guide you through every step of the process,” concludes Goslett.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams