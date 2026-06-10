What does it mean to realistically price your property?

In today’s competitive property market, pricing a home correctly from the start has become crucial in achieving a successful sale – but what does that mean? Realistic pricing is not about underselling a property, but rather about aligning the asking price with current market conditions, recent comparable sales, and buyer expectations.

According to Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of REMAX Southern Africa, realistic pricing is about understanding what buyers are willing to pay, not what the seller wants to get.

“We often see sellers entering the market with price expectations that don’t reflect current market conditions. Realistic pricing is not based on emotion or expectation, but on what buyers are willing to pay in a specific area at a specific time,” he explains.

Realistic pricing relies on comparable sales, which provides a clear indication of what buyers have recently paid for similar properties in the area. Comparable sales take into consideration various factors, including location, property condition, size, and unique features. These factor all influence how a home is valued compared to other properties on the market. Market data further helps to ground expectations.

According to the REMAX National Housing Report for Q4 2025, the average sales price across the network varies significantly by region. The Western Cape lead at R3.3m, followed by the Northern Cape at R2.29m, KwaZulu-Natal at R1.8m, North West at R1.7m, Gauteng at R1.56m, Free State at R1.47m, Eastern Cape at R1.45m, Limpopo at R1.36m, and Mpumalanga at R1.3m.

What these figures show is how much location plays a critical role in determining realistic price ranges, as property values are shaped by regional demand, economic activity and local market conditions.

“What may be considered a competitive price in one province could be unrealistic in another, making it crucial for sellers to benchmark their property against comparable homes within their specific area instead of relying solely on national averages,” says Goslett.

Additionally, realistic pricing also takes into consideration current buyer behaviour. Today’s buyers are constantly comparing multiple properties and are more informed about value. A realistically priced home is therefore one that sits competitively within its price bracket when viewed alongside similar listings.

When browsing listings online, buyers also set search preferences within specific price ranges, meaning that if a property is overpriced, it may not even appear in the search results of buyers who would otherwise have been interested in the property. This limits exposure from the beginning and can significantly reduce the pool of potential buyers.

“By setting the asking price based on factual data and current market conditions, sellers can ensure that their properties enter the market at a level that resonates with today’s buyers and reflects its true worth,” concludes Goslett.

If you’re still unsure what a realistic price for your property is, reach out to a professional who can help you find the right balance between achieving the best possible price and staying competitive in the market.

Issued by Kesia Abrahams