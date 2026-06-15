Property owners urged to guard against title deed fraud

Title deed fraud is an emerging threat in South Africa’s property market, and homeowners may soon need to consider additional safeguards, including title deed insurance, to protect what is often their most valuable asset.

So says Stephen Whitcombe, MD of the FIRZT Property Group, who notes that there have been several reported cases recently in which criminals have fraudulently taken “ownership” of certain properties and sold them after falsifying the title deeds to make it appear as if they are the legitimate owners.

“This is unfortunately not a new phenomenon in SA, and most commonly, the properties that such scammers have sold to unsuspecting buyers over the years have been empty stands (including many that were actually owned by municipalities or provinces). They have often even succeeded in transferring ownership of these properties, and of course disappearing with the sale proceeds, before the deception is uncovered.”

However, he says, holiday homes and rental units are also at risk, because criminals know that if they can sell a property like this for cash, they can bypass any bank that might hold a mortgage over the property and the real title deed. The rightful owners will probably only discover the fraud when the buyers arrive to take occupation, and will then have to initiate a complex and expensive High Court action in order to cancel the sale and reclaim their property.

“In addition, title deed fraudsters are targeting senior citizens with fully-paid off homes. Earlier this year, for example, several elderly Khayelitsha residents complained to the Department of Human Settlements that their homes had been transferred to new “owners” without their knowledge or consent, and that criminals were even threatening some of them with eviction.”

Whitcombe says the manipulation of title deeds and identity documents to bypass the verification processes that underpin property transfers is at the heart of these scams, and that while SA’s deeds registration system is generally regarded as robust, it is not immune to sophisticated fraud.

“And the consequences can be severe. Apart from the emotional distress of a property dispute, it is clear that affected owners may even face homelessness as well as significant legal costs, long delays in restoring ownership, and potential loss of rental income or sale opportunities. Even where the courts ultimately rule in favour of the legitimate owner, the process can take months or even years to resolve.”

It is against this backdrop, he says, that title deed insurance could become an increasingly relevant consideration for SA property owners and buyers. “Widely used in markets such as the US, this type of insurance generally provides financial protection against losses arising from fraud or forgery as well as defects in a property’s title or undisclosed encumbrances that may only come to light after transfer.

“Currently only available in SA from specialist insurance companies, title deed cover should also provide for legal costs associated with defending ownership rights, as well as the potential financial loss if ownership cannot be restored. In some cases, it may also compensate buyers who unknowingly purchase a fraudulently transferred property, helping to mitigate the broader financial fallout of such scams.”

Whitcombe says this issue also raises the question for homeowners with existing insurance portfolios of whether their standard homeowners’ cover (HoC) or bond insurance is sufficient? “And in most cases, the answer is definitely no. HoC policies generally cover physical risks such as fire, theft or structural damage, but do not extend to legal ownership disputes or title irregularities.

“Title deed insurance fills this gap by focusing specifically on the integrity of ownership, and while this form of cover is not yet as widely adopted or standardised in SA as it is in more mature markets, we are expecting demand to grow as awareness of title fraud increases.

“Property owners, particularly those with high-value homes, investment portfolios, or properties that are not regularly occupied, may find it a prudent addition to their risk management strategy. Insurance is of course not a substitute for a secure deeds system, but it may provide an important financial safety net in an environment where even well-established safeguards are being tested.”

Meanwhile, he says, property owners should remain vigilant. “Regularly checking municipal accounts, ensuring that personal and property records are up to date and working with reputable estate agents, conveyancers and financial institutions can all help reduce the risk and incidence of fraud.”

Issued by FIRZT Property Group