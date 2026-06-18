‘The Parks’ moves into the spotlight

As Johannesburg’s residential landscape continues to evolve, ‘The Parks’ in the northern suburbs stand out as a compelling example of how lifestyle, authenticity, and a deep-rooted sense of community have become central to property decisions – a trend that shows no sign of slowing.

While traditionally regarded as established, upmarket and predominantly freehold suburbs, the Parks are currently experiencing renewed momentum, underpinned by a shift in buyer priorities that has accelerated since Covid, says Dr Andrew Golding, chief executive of Pam Golding Properties.

“The enduring appeal of The Parks (a colloquial term for Parkhurst, Parkview, Parktown North and Parkwood, often extended to incorporate nearby areas Saxonwold, Forest Town, Westcliff, Dunkeld, Craighall Park, Greenside and Emmerentia) lies in a rare combination of attributes that include a strong sense of neighbourhood identity, heritage, greenery, centrality and lifestyle appeal,” says Dr Golding.

Mariël Burger, regional head for Pam Golding Properties Gauteng Metro, adds that these character-filled suburbs offer something that is becoming harder to replicate in newer developments.

“These predominantly freehold areas have a distinct sense of ‘soul’, something not easily found in centrally located suburbs. This makes them particularly appealing to buyers seeking permanence and individuality rather than more uniform, estate-style living.

“Today’s buyers in such areas are placing greater emphasis on space, greenery and tranquillity, but without sacrificing social connectivity and convenient proximity to commercial hubs such as Rosebank and Sandton. The tree-lined avenues, quiet streets and overall spaciousness create a peaceful, almost ‘suburban sanctuary’ feel. Yet, they are just minutes from Rosebank, Sandton and major arterial routes, including the Gautrain. This balance is a significant drawcard, particularly for families and professionals seeking respite from more congested urban nodes.

“Increasingly, these suburbs are attracting not only local buyers but also international tenants and investors, including corporate clients and buyers from across Africa seeking long-term capital growth or partial residence. Notably, just over 30% of our buyers in the Johannesburg North areas are from African countries, with many sourced through our extensive network of offices throughout the continent.

“Parkhurst itself has an appealing cosmopolitan but village-like ambience with a diverse range of trendy eateries, from casual bistros to fine dining, coffee shops, and retail boutiques along the well-known 4th Avenue strip,” says Burger. “Other popular ‘High Streets’ in The Parks include Tyrone Avenue in Parkview and 7th Avenue in Parktown North.”

In contrast to newer, more uniform developments in Sandton and Bryanston, The Parks offers a layered, authentic residential experience. Suburbs such as Parkview, Parktown North, Parkwood, Dunkeld West and Saxonwold are characterised by heritage architecture, including Sir Herbert Baker-influenced homes in Westcliff and Saxonwold, as well as mature gardens and generously sized stands.

Lifestyle, connectivity and community at the core

Says Alisha Dippenaar, Pam Golding Properties area manager for the agency’s offices in The Parks, Hyde Park and Melrose Arch: “For families, accessibility to leading schools such as Parktown Boys, Roedean, St John’s, Kingsmead and Parkview Senior, along with close proximity to key business nodes, remains a fundamental driver of demand. However, daily lifestyle factors are now equally influential.

“Suburbs like Parkhurst and Greenside offer walkability, vibrant high streets and a strong ‘village’ atmosphere, while areas such as Parkview, Forest Town and Westcliff provide quieter, tree-lined environments with a distinctly serene ambience.”

Supply constraints driving competition

Dippenaar says that stock shortages are currently evident across key suburbs in The Parks, including Parkview, Parktown North and Parkwood, particularly in the well-priced, renovated family home segment. This has resulted in sustained upward pressure on prices, with the R3m to R5m bracket remaining the most active.

Says Garreth Gibson, Gauteng Metro rental manager for Pam Golding Properties: “In the rental market, demand significantly outweighs supply. Well-maintained homes attract multiple applications within days of listing, often at full asking price. Rental demand is particularly strong in the R20 000 to R25 000 range, although fully renovated homes in Parkhurst can command between R25 000 and R45 000 depending on features such as cottages, swimming pools and solar backup.

“Tenants range from young professionals and small families to empty nesters and homeowners choosing to rent while reassessing long-term plans,” he adds.

Broad buyer appeal across life stages

A resilient, lifestyle-led residential property market,The Parks also continues to attract a diverse buyer pool, says Dippenaar.

First-time buyers and young couples are entering suburbs such as Greenside, Emmerentia and Parkhurst, typically in the price range between R2.5m and R3.5m.

are entering suburbs such as Greenside, Emmerentia and Parkhurst, typically in the price range between R2.5m and R3.5m. Families are most active in Parkview, Parktown North and Parkwood, generally in the price band between R3.5m and R6m.

are most active in Parkview, Parktown North and Parkwood, generally in the price band between R3.5m and R6m. Upgrading buyers are targeting larger or renovated homes in the R5m to R8m-plus range.

are targeting larger or renovated homes in the R5m to R8m-plus range. Downscalers are either remaining in smaller homes locally or transitioning into limited sectional title options.

Sectional title stock remains scarce but is available in Dunkeld, Craighall Park and parts of Parkhurst and Parkview, typically ranging from R1.5m to above R4m.

Heritage homes and long-term value

Adds Dippenaar: “Larger, architecturally significant homes in Westcliff, Saxonwold and Parkview continue to attract high-net-worth buyers and international interest. These properties are increasingly viewed as ‘trophy homes’, valued for both their scale and historical significance.”

Investment in upgrades and sustainability

“Rather than relocating, many homeowners are reinvesting in their properties, undertaking extensive refurbishments that blend modern living with original character features. Solar installations, inverter systems, boreholes and water storage solutions are now key value drivers, particularly in the rental market,” concludes Dippenaar.

Issued by Gaye de Villiers on behalf of Pam Golding Properties