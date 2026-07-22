Does parenthood change what buyers look for in a property?

Parenthood has a way of changing one’s priorities. The lifestyle pulls that once influenced where and how people purchased property often give way to more practical considerations centred around safety, stability, and creating the best possible environment for children.

Finding secure environments

According to REMAX Southern Africa, one of the most significant shifts is an increased emphasis on security. While safety is a key consideration for most homebuyers in SA, parents are often more mindful of finding secure environments where children can play, walk, and socialise with more peace of mind. For many families, security estates, gated communities, and sectional title developments often offer the added benefit of controlled access and family-focused amenities.

Better access to good schooling

Schooling is another important factor that can shape purchasing decisions for families, as many parents start their property search by identifying areas that provide better access to good schooling opportunities, often placing this consideration ahead of other lifestyle preferences. Proximity to recreational facilities, healthcare services, and everyday conveniences, however, also play an important role in the decision-making process.

Change in space requirements

REMAX Southern Africa further notes that as families expand, so too do their space requirements. Buyers often seek additional bedrooms, designated study areas, larger living spaces, or secure gardens where children can spend time safely outdoors. Increasingly, functionality has become just as important as location, with families looking for homes that can adapt to their changing needs over time.

Change in financial priorities

Financial priorities may also change after the arrival of children. Instead of focusing solely on lifestyle benefits, many homebuyers start viewing property through a long-term lens, prioritising stability, future value, and homes that can accommodate their family for years to come. This often reduces the desire for frequent moves and encourages investment in properties that can grow alongside the household.

If you’re searching for a home that meets your family’s current and future needs, a local agent can help you find a property that offers the right balance of comfort, security, and long-term value.

Issued by Kesia Cloete