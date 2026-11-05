From forgotten flat to cosy coastal hideaway in Strand

Sometimes the best ideas happen when you least expect them. Just ask the family behind Cousins Cove, a holiday apartment in Strand near Cape Town that went from a tired, dated space to a cosy coastal hideaway in just five weeks.

“The idea began when my sister, Janine St Clair, who lives in Durban, mentioned wanting a small place in Cape Town to stay while visiting her children in Somerset West, rather than constantly booking bed and breakfasts,” says Johannesburg resident Michelle Vahl.

While browsing property listings, she stumbled across an apartment that needed lots of TLC.

“It needed a complete revamp,” recalls Vahl. But the price was right, and so the sisters decided to buy it half and half and give it a makeover. A relative viewed the property the next morning and returned saying, “If you don’t buy it, I’m buying it.”

And just like that, an unexpected family project was born, and a new self-catering venue became available to holidaymakers.

A little bit of this, a little bit of that

The apartment had never been updated, and the kitchen cupboards had seen better days. The sisters decided to start afresh, combining their very different decorating styles.

St Clair loves old-world charm and country touches, while Vahl prefers a more modern look. Thousands of photographs flew between them as they debated wallpaper, furniture, fittings and finishes, often shopping online and snapping up Black Friday bargains.

The result is a blend of coastal freshness and winelands warmth, designed to make guests feel welcome year-round.

Photos: Supplied

Opening up the small kitchen by removing a wall created a more spacious, open-plan living area. Local artisans made custom headboards and dressing tables to fit the apartment’s unusually shaped rooms, while the original solid-wood kitchen cupboards were stripped back and restored rather than discarded.

In the second bedroom, playful animal wallpaper adds personality, complemented by little decorative touches, including a monkey and elephants holding books.

Photo: Supplied

It’s the little things that count

Creating a home-away-from-home meant thinking beyond pretty furnishings. “We wanted it to have a homey feel,” Vahl explains.

Quality beds, linen and towels were priorities, while practical extras such as hairdryers, beach towels, sunscreen, umbrellas and beach chairs mean guests don’t have to pack everything but the kitchen sink.

The kitchen is fully equipped, thanks largely to St Clair’s love of cooking. Vahl admits that preparing meals isn’t her strong point, so she was happy to leave the pots, pans and utensils to the family’s resident gourmet chef.

A family project with heart

Photo: Supplied

The makeover also created opportunities to support local businesses, with the owners employing workers from the Strand area.

Judy, who originally sold them the apartment, now manages the property and oversees its day-to-day running. She has become a much-loved part of the project.

Since welcoming its first guests in March, Cousins Cove has received encouraging reviews, repeat bookings and two awards. For the owners, though, the real reward is knowing visitors enjoy their stay. “We want them to feel at home,” Vahl says. That’s the thinking behind Cousins Cove – it’s a comfortable, character-filled retreat where guests can explore Strand’s beaches and surrounding winelands, then return to a space that feels a little like their own.













Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.