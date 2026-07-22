4 decades on, KZN’s iconic cycling race rolls into the history books

Scores of cyclists from across South Africa and beyond participated in the 40th edition of the Amashova National Classic on Sunday (July 19), marking a major milestone for the country’s oldest and most iconic road cycling race, reports Berea Mail.

The anniversary event brought together elite riders, recreational cyclists, families and first-time participants for a day that celebrated four decades of cycling excellence while looking ahead to the future of the race.

One of the day’s most memorable moments belonged to cycling legend Henk Duys, who cemented his place in Amashova history by completing all 40 editions of the event.

Elite cyclists and novices were united in celebrating the race milestone. Photo: Thuli Dlamini/ Thuligraphy Images

The elite 106km race, which started at Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finished beneath the Masabalala Yengwa Pedestrian Bridge in Durban, produced thrilling competition. Ryan Gibbons claimed victory in the men’s race in a time of 2:12:11, ahead of Gustav Basson and Tyler Lange. S’annarra Grove dominated the women’s race, finishing ahead of Sonica Klopper and Megan Botha.

The milestone edition also paid tribute to Amashova founder Dave Wiseman, whose vision established the race in 1986. Recently recovering from cancer, Wiseman received a standing ovation before the start and inspired riders by successfully completing the anniversary event.

Adding a fresh dimension to this year’s celebrations was the inaugural Amashova Criterium ‘Dash for Cash’ at Suncoast. The new spectator-friendly circuit race saw the first 20 men and women from the main event compete for a share of a R55 000 prize purse.

Some cycled for 106km, from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Photo: Thuli Dlamini/ Thuligraphy Images

Gustav Roller claimed the men’s title, while Grove capped off a memorable day by winning the women’s race. Race director Annie Batchelder said the landmark edition had exceeded expectations.

“The 40th Amashova National Classic has been everything we hoped it would be and more,” said Batchelder.

She said the anniversary was about recognising everyone who had helped build the race over the past four decades.

“This anniversary has been about celebrating the incredible people who have built this race over four decades, including our riders, volunteers, sponsors, partners and supporters.

“To see so many cyclists sharing in this milestone and embracing the new additions to the event has been incredibly rewarding. We are immensely grateful to everyone who helped make this landmark year such a memorable success.”

Photos: Thuli Dlamini/ Thuligraphy Images

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