How to achieve naturally glowing skin in 6 steps

We all know that we should be exfoliating regularly, moisturising daily and drinking lots of water to help keep our skin hydrated and healthy…but there is more than just the usual beauty routine that will contribute to that natural glow we all aim for.

Try these 6 tips to give your skin the protection and boost it deserves to look and feel its best:

Protect your skin: Cover up with lightweight, breathable fabrics, and wear a wide-brimmed hat when you’re in direct sunlight. This minimises UV exposure and helps keep your skin radiant.

Healthy diet: Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. These foods are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that support overall skin health.

Move more: Physical activity promotes healthy blood circulation, which contributes to radiant skin, so get your running shoes on and start moving more.

Stay cool: Avoid overheating in hot weather by staying in the shade, taking breaks, and using fans or air conditioning when necessary. Excessive sweating can lead to skin issues like heat rashes.

Skin-friendly fabrics: Opt for natural, breathable fabrics like cotton to reduce skin irritation and maintain your skin’s health.

Self-care and stress management: Give yourself time to breathe and reduce stress with self-care activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga. High stress levels can lead to skin issues, so prioritising relaxation is crucial.

For more glowing skin tips, visit Clere.

For more on beauty visit Get It Magazine.