Tyla gives the performance of her life at 2024 BET Awards

Just when we thought South African superstar Tyla had shown us all her tricks, she brought the most energy to the BET Awards.

Over the weekend, the singer performed her chart-topping hit Jump onstage alongside Gunna and Skillibeng.

From her back-up dancers to her set design, the 22-year-old delivered a stellar performance. As always, her signature dance moves were an effortless lesson on how to command stage presence.

The cherry on the cake was winning Best International Act and Best New Artist. Upon receiving the award, Tyla said: “Guys, I did not prepare anything. But I just wanted to say thank you to my Tigers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture.”

She also let her fans know that she would be performing soon, ‘so get ready’.

Tonight’s Best International Act winner has captured our hearts with their unique sound, powerful performances, and undeniable presence. Congratulations Tyla! pic.twitter.com/FR72ysQoLA — BET (@BET) July 1, 2024

X users were quick to give Tyla her flowers.

“She did it again and for sho she will do it again. South Africa stand up…,” commented pop culture commentator Thapelo.

Fashion designer Beko Simnikiwe added: “Y’all American don’t love Tyla y’all can’t tell me otherwise. Girl keep flying the South African flag high.”

Another highlight was Makhadzi taking Best New International Act.

.@MakhadziSA takes Best New International Act at the #BETAwards “I’m someone who started music from the street, selling music from the street, and today I’m here, my dream just came true!” pic.twitter.com/O2d8eOwMRT — SLIKOURONLIFE (@slikouron) July 1, 2024

Other winners of the night included Victoria Monét, who won the Video of the Year award. Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The surprise performance of the evening was Lauryn Hill and YG Marley.

Below is a list of all the winners:

Culture’s BIGGEST night had even BIGGER wins. Check out a complete list of winners and nominees for the 2024 #BETAwards! https://t.co/4c7z8ltSf9 — BET (@BET) July 1, 2024

Words: Fame Frenzy

