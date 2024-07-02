Lifestyle

Tyla gives the performance of her life at 2024 BET Awards

Tyla’s signature dance moves at the 2024 BET Awards were an effortless lesson on how to command stage presence.

3 hours ago
Bona 2 minutes read
Tyla. Image: X video screenshot/@BET.

Just when we thought South African superstar Tyla had shown us all her tricks, she brought the most energy to the BET Awards.

Over the weekend, the singer performed her chart-topping hit Jump onstage alongside Gunna and Skillibeng.

From her back-up dancers to her set design, the 22-year-old delivered a stellar performance. As always, her signature dance moves were an effortless lesson on how to command stage presence.

The cherry on the cake was winning Best International Act and Best New Artist. Upon receiving the award, Tyla said: “Guys, I did not prepare anything. But I just wanted to say thank you to my Tigers, my family, my team. Thank you to BET for always pushing the culture.”

She also let her fans know that she would be performing soon, ‘so get ready’.

X users were quick to give Tyla her flowers.

“She did it again and for sho she will do it again. South Africa stand up…,” commented pop culture commentator Thapelo.

Fashion designer Beko Simnikiwe added: “Y’all American don’t love Tyla y’all can’t tell me otherwise. Girl keep flying the South African flag high.”

Another highlight was Makhadzi taking Best New International Act.

Other winners of the night included Victoria Monét, who won the Video of the Year award. Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The surprise performance of the evening was Lauryn Hill and YG Marley.

Below is a list of all the winners:

Words: Fame Frenzy

The post Tyla gives the performance of her life at 2024 BET Awards appeared first on Bona Magazine.

3 hours ago
Bona 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How to hobby hop without breaking the bank

13 mins ago
Smoked fish and pasta salad made in minutes

Smoked fish and pasta salad made in minutes

3 hours ago

5 dieetwenke wat vir almal werk

3 hours ago
Toasted cheese with pear, caramelised onion & avocado

Toasted cheese with pear, caramelised onion & avocado

July 1, 2024
 
Back to top button